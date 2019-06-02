Aris pushes bidding of gensets for D2 islets

By: JUNE S. BLANCO

NOW that the elections are over, Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of Bohol’s 2nd District vows to roll up his sleeves and resume work interrupted by the election ban.

Aumentado said prior to the campaign period, the bid documents for generators for power plants in seven islets in his district were already out, but the bidding itself was overtaken by the ban.

The solon’s energization program will provide power even to the farthest islets, either by submarine cable as what he did in Mahanay Island, or overhead cables, or if too far from the mainland, by stand-alone generator sets.

To note, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) had provided Aumentado with a copy of the documents that specified the number and capacities of the power generator sets, the islands or islets where these are to be installed, and the mode of transport of the same from Manila to the destinations.

He said his hands will be full these next few days in following up with NGCP to already push through with the bidding.

He emphasized that energization is the key to an island’s development. It will allow students to study at night, their fishermen parents to repair their nets and do other work at night, and run freezers and refrigerators to hold their surplus catch instead of having to sell them cheap.

Up for bidding is the supply, delivery, installation, test, and commissioning of various diesel gensets and associated electrical equipment and balance of plant for the electrification of seven new areas in Bohol under the off-grid electrification project.

The technical specifications include the provision of separate generator control and protection panel to be installed in the containerized pre-fabricated control house, for installation as indicated in attached drawings, and designed to operate in parallel with other generating set or sets in the future.

The gensets required are one 100 kilowatts (kW), two 75 kW, one 50kW, eight 30 kW and two 20 kW diesel engine generating sets and associated electrical equipment for installation in seven separate new plant sites, namely the diesel power plants (DPPs) of Hingutanan, Bilangbilangan II, Malingin, Sagasa, Cataban, Gaus and Maomawan islets.

The document also suggested modes of transportation from the port of Manila to the islets – some through Cebu, others through Tagbilaran, and others directly to the islet concerned, by special trip or dragging.

The project duration is for 300 calendar days effective from the receipt by the winning bidder of the Notice to Proceed (NTPs), and already includes 20 rainy or unworkable days, considered unfavorable for the execution of works at the project sites.