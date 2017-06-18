Aris: Investors keen on P3-B waterworks in D2

By JUNE S. BLANCO

ONE “major major” potable water system to serve Bohol’s 2nd District?

Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado said this is not far off as talks with two big time investors showed them to be bullish with the idea.

Aumentado said the off hand, the investors said they are keen on putting in from P2.5 billion to P3 billion for a gigantic potable water system.

He added that a big chunk of the investment would go to the pipelines that would understandably be kilometers long.

He said the project is the final block in preparing his district for major investors and light industries to come in.

Without water, the solon said, the 2nd District cannot fly or soar.

“Water is a basic infrastructure that should be in place before one can invite investors to locate their businesses here,” he said.

To note, he has coordinated with national and local government agencies and the private sector to improve the road network, expand major ports and provide power to islands and far-flung hinterland barangays in his district.

He tapped the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Education (DepEd), National Electrification Administration (NEA), National Irrigation Administration (NIA), Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), among others, for available funds to improve infrastructure in his district.

“Water is the last piece among these imperatives of development before we can even entertain numerous investors to invest in the 2nd District,” he explained.