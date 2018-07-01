Aris: All 349 D2 brgys get P700k for MP bldgs

By JUNE S. BLANCO

RISK REDUCTION and disaster management have become ingrained in the senses of Filipinos – Boholanos included – especially after the Great Bohol Earthquake on Oct. 15, 2013.

This prompted village officials to scout for a vacant area near their respective barangay halls for multipurpose buildings. Rep. Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District) has been distributing P750,000 as counterpart funds.

Aumentado assures his constituency that all 349 barangays were allocated shares from funds from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

He said he is distributing the assistance, not counting if he won of lost in that barangay during the last congressional election. Aftr all, he added, the residents who did not vote form him are still his constituents.

The multipurpose building doubles as evacuation center so that in times of emergency like flooding or typhoons, the public elementary schools can immediately resume classes.

Sessions are usually delayed when the schools are turned into evacuation centers because the families staying there have to gather their things first.

Aumentado adopted the “win or lose” stance in distributing the assistance because, he says, his is a governance of unity, not vindictiveness, and unity, not divisiveness, working towards a common goal.

He opts for equal sharing – not selective, and with impact. This means, he explained, the fund is substantial and not palliative like others who select their recipients of only P5 or P10 million.