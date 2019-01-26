Annual crime rate on downtrend at 18.33%

Bohol crime busters celebrate as they enter 2019, with a badge of 1,506 crimes less in 2018 compared to a high 8,214 in 2016.

The crime dip is a 18.33% reduction from the index crime rates that Camp Francisco Dagohoycrime statisticians tracked across the three years featuring its January to December of every year.

In 2016, Bohol records 2,859 index and 5,355 non index crimes to reach a yearly total of 8,214.

By 2017, Bohol crime watchers noted 2,545 index crimes and 5,336 non index crimes for a total of 7,881.

By 2018, index crimes noted were 1,751 across Bohol while non index crimes reached 4,957 to a sum of 6,708.

From 2016 to 2017, Bohol police earned a -4.05% crime decrease, a figure which further dipped, allowing them to a 14.88% less crimes pin.

The accomplishment also held true to the average monthly index crime rates which showed that in 2016, the monthly average was 17.28, which lowered to 15.38 in 2017 and further sagged to 10.58 in 2018, the Philippine National Police’s next generation investigation tracking system.

The police based the crime tracking from the entries in their enhanced e-Blotter or Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS); Case Information Database Management System (CIDMS); Case Management and Analysis System (CMAS); e- Subpoena System; e-Rogues Gallery and, e-Warrant System.

In fact, in the last three years, police crime fighting largely dented so much on its focused crimes, which marred crime records in the past years.

In the focused crimes, theft, which soared to 1291 in 2016 sagged to just 736 in 2018, while physical injuries which had 683 cases in 2016, recently showed only 434 cases.

Robbery, which had 400 in 2016, rose to 457 in 2017, but the police managed to bring down the cases to 234 last year.

For these victories, the PNP credited to OplanSita: a crime prevention strategy that puts most of the organic police elements in the streets and hyped on police visibility.

It is a strategic patrolling system based on the presence of crime-prone areas and enhanced police visibility that handed us much of our anti-crime victories, a police official timidly shared, during the recent Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting last week.

Commuters also considered OplanSita as vital in regulating the number of illegal unregistered or vehicles with expired registration off the streets and unlicensed drivers by putting roadside checkpoints as a proactive measure against crimes.

With Bohol suffering from physical injuries brought largely by motor vehicle accidents, the police measure to implement the Motorcycle Helmet Law has also drastically reduced the crime incidence for motor vehicle accidents.

From these, police authorities have scored a -13.25% crime rate in 2019 as against 2017, Camp Dagohoy CIRAS also showed.

Moreover, the more proactive partnership building between stakeholders, allied forces, the community and the security forces also rendered more victories as anti-crime information just flows, Camp Dagohoy sources revealed. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)