AirJuan braces to serve Bohol ‘in flight’ and ‘in fright’

BOHOLANOS CAN NOW count on having seaplanes readily available in Bohol, whether it be for commercial flights to take them to business or pleasure destinations; or for emergencies or assistance in times of distress.

Early this week, Gov. Edgar M. Chatto met with Peter Dejaresco of Bohol Chronicle/DYRD, Sarah Dejaresco of Angel’s Wings Tours and Travel, AirJuan Director of Operations Christian von Strombeck and AirJuan Legal Counsel Atty. Christer James Ray A. Gaudiano.

The talk was about possible but imminent ties with Bohol not only for commercial flights but also, for possible assistance to our very own TaRSIER 117 for it to have available aircraft for its operations, especially in times of calamities or emergencies.

Aside from this, Gov. Chatto and AirJuan executives are also mulling over the possibility of having airlifts for dam operations, especially during dry spells.

The latter, of course, would still need the nod of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

If plans push through, a MOA Signing could possibly take place this month, in time for the Korea-Tagbilaran direct maiden flight on June 22.

AirJuan is a charter airline that began in 2012 with a commitment to Philippine progress by making business and leisure destinations easily accessible by air.

With a fresh and vibrant approach to business, its focus is on delivering best-in-class service by providing a pleasant and refreshing travel experience.

In 2014, AirJuan began their scheduled charter flights in Palawan, flying from Puerto Princesa to the quaint island of Cuyo and the paradise island of Coron on their nine-seater Cessna Grand Caravan landplane.

The routes made great strides in re-connecting families, thereby stimulating trade in small towns and providing access to the country’s little known gems of destinations.

That success inspired them to start a Coron to Caticlan route in 2015, thus linking two of the world’s best destinations, Palawan and Boracay.

And you bet, the rest is history.

Aside from being excited due to limitless possibilities, Gov. Chatto is also greatly impressed by AirJuan’s seaplanes which provide fast and efficient hassle-free air service to less-chartered destinations.

In fact, Bohol’s tourism people are now so eager to start AirJuan’s commercial flights after its so-called inaugural flight with Bohol tourism stakeholders on board the Cessna which flew for a scenic Panglao tour last week at an altitude of less than 2,000 feet and skimmed Alona beach.

“Of course, we are already excited just thinking about our tourists being brought directly to our beaches; for I could swear this early, this brave move could greatly improve and expand Bohol’s tourism business,” the governor, co-author of the Tourism Act of 2009, enthused.

On a more serious note, Gov. Chatto said he is most eager for the tie-up for this could mean that “Boholanos have better chances of survival during emergencies for let’s admit it, being on board a plane en route to medical facilities is much, much better and faster than traveling by land.”

With this recent development on air travel and emergency response, Gov. Chatto assures “seamless air travel for Boholanos, whether be it for business or pleasure; and quicker response and faster and more efficient medical care when it comes to disasters and emergencies.” (JANETV/PGBh/EDCom)