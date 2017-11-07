ADDITIONAL 600,000 JOBS FOR THE IT-BPM SECTOR BY 2022
Nov 7, 2017
ADDITIONAL 600,000 JOBS FOR THE IT-BPM SECTOR BY 2022. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez (5th from R) with DTI Undersecretary Nora Terrado (4th from L) discussed with the members of the Information Technology and Business Processing Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) current industry challenges and status of the Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry. Despite the growing threats of Artificial Intelligence, automation, and protectionism, IBPAP remains optimistic that IT-BPM industry will remains in a stronghold, sustaining growth in employment rate of 1.2 million to 1.8 million by 2022. The industry is likewise expected to expand an average of 100,000 jobs every year with a revenue growth of 9%. In the span of five years, IBPAP forecasted that Philippines can cover 15% of the global IT-BPM industry from 12% global share. Stakeholders have high level of confidence in the Philippines, with existing locators consistently growing along the years due to the abundance of talented workforce. NCR remains to be the first choice of new investing companies, but long partners are keen on expanding off the center, extending to other regional centers in Cebu and Davao and other emerging growth centers which are friendly to investors. Also in the meeting were DTI Assistant Secretary Rafaelita Aldaba (rightmost), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Deputy Director Mary Harriet Abordo (2nd from L), IBPAP CEO Rey Untal (leftmost), Board of Trustees Vice Chair Cathy Lleto (3rd from L) with other IBPAP Board Members