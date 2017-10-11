Acento Collections now at GoLokal!

“Pawikan” Lamps by Acento Collections – used as a table lamp or hung as a wall lamp, its body is hand blown glass of recycled bottles and made from kilns of used automotive oil. While its head and arms are in Abaca, materials endemic to the Philippines. Its excellence, authenticity, innovation, marketability, and environmental viability won the Philippines the UNESCO Award of Excellence in 2013.

