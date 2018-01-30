a courtesy visit on January 29, 2018 to discuss the Philippines’ delegation to the upcoming Hungary Roadshow in 2018
29 January 2018 Manila – The Ambassador of Hungary H.E. Dr. József Bencze, with Hungarian Deputy Chief of Mission Dávid Ambrus, paid Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez, a courtesy visit on January 29, 2018 to discuss the Philippines’ delegation to the upcoming Hungary Roadshow in 2018. In photo L to R: DTI’s Industry Development and Trade Policy Group Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo, DTI Trade and Investments Promotion Group Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos, Trade Chief Ramon Lopez, Amb. József Bencze, Dep. Chief of Mission Dávid Ambrus and Board of Investments Director Angelica M. Cayas.