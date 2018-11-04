55% of drug ‘surrenderers’ Volunteer to rehabilitation

Only 55% of the drug “surrenderers” in Bohol, made true their promise to reform.

This as only 21,896 of the 39,336 drug “surrenderers” in Bohol voluntarily underwent the screening test to determine their level of substance dependence which is the first step to treatment and rehabilitation.

At the Kapihansa PIA last week, Center for Drug Education and Counselling (CDEC) Bohol representative and nurse Van Merriam Borja revealed that considering that the drug rehabilitation program in Bohol is voluntary in nature, not everyone went through the protocol to determine the proper intervention to officially get them back to the mainstreams.

As to what happens to the remaining 45%, CDEC said owing to the voluntary nature of the rehabilitation program, they cannot force everyone to get through the rehabilitation protocols.

But, over this, police authorities said when they have a list of those who surrendered, they would continue with the surveillance and pursue regular police operations for those who would continue with the drug trade and business.

Bohol adopts the World Health Organization approved protocol called Alcohol, Smoking, Substance Involvement Screening Test-Brief Intervention (ASSIST-BI), a validation tool to determine levels of substance dependence to put up the fitting intervention based on the level of substance use.

After the ASSIST-BI, “surrenderers” are classified according to risks: low, medium and high risk, Borja explained.

Only those who are identified as high risk are set for psychiatric evaluation or confinement to a rehabilitation facility as keeping them in the society could be disastrous to them and to the community, CDEC said.

Those high risk have triggers that could easily sway them back to the dependence, so that interventions have to be such that they would be kept off the triggers that could bring them back to lose control of themselves.

Borja said about 114 clients have been identified as high risk and 13 persons who use drugs (PWUDS) now doing after care after completing 6 to 8 months.

As to low and medium risks, drug offenders are referred to barangay and municipal anti-drug abuse councils which have programs specific rehabilitation programs.

CDEC has conducted Matrix Intensive Outpatient Programs (MIOP) in line with the option for community-based rehabilitation and has capacitated 47 towns and the city on psychological education and psychosocial rehabilitation, Borja shared.

In the gravity of the drug affectation considering the 39,000 “surrenderers” and the dire need for facilities to serve the number, Bohol has opted to use the Community Based Rehabilitation Program without walls (CBRP-WOW).

In the current race to declare Bohol as drug free, CDEC, which keeps track of the drug rehabilitation programs implemented by the municipal and barangays, has endorsed 573 barangays for the Regional Oversight Committee, which is the over-all authority to declare clearance from drug problems.

The rest are either being deliberated as to their compliance to the drug clearance parameters set by the Regional Oversight Committee: an inter-governmental body that looks into the degree of risk a barangay has in reference to drugs and other substances’ abuse.

CDEC also clarifies that barangays with drug offenders or “surrenderers” undergoing rehabilitation would not be cleared unless they complete the 6-8 months for the high risk, 5 months for the moderate risk and 3 months rehabilitation for the low risk. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)