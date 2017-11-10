4th Kapihan sa PTTC: Revolutionizing MSME education through Learning Management Systems

23 October 2017 – The Internet has introduced improvements in technology, communication and online entertainment – a tool which transformed the way people communicate and information is disseminated – but it is also incredibly useful for education and training purposes as well. Its widespread use has unlocked a substantial amount of information and knowledge to a broader range of people.

The Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC)’s 4th Kapihan seminar held on October 23, 2017 focused on the recent advances and integration of Learning Management Systems, a software application to document, track, report, and deliver fully online educational courses or training programs.

A systems integration and application development company, ExcentOne CEO Dino Cavestany, centered discussion on the pros and cons of traditional education and eLearning. PTTC Trade Industry and Development Analyst Joseph Argente was also on hand to discuss introduction to computer programming.

Without the limitations of a classroom, eLearning can accommodate any size where training modules are more personalized and targeted, tailored fit to the needs of its participants and can be accessed instantly from anywhere. Not all courses, however, can be offered online. Technical courses such as Accounting for new startup owners and non-accountants are examples of e-learning courses. Other areas of e-learning are content immediacy, universality, and continuity. The cost of installing an LMS is primarily based on the nature of the content. Content that is hard to find is more expensive.

“When we talk about personalization, a lot of these e-learning sessions are more targeted in nature,” Cavestany said. “As opposed to, say, you go to school and you must take religion, social studies, math, science. A lot of e-learning courses that are available target very specific scenarios.”

An LMS also requires the use of media (video, audio, text support), interactive (registration forums, chat rooms, voice/video conferencing), and administrative (content creation and distribution, permission creation and assignment, performance management) capabilities. Some samples of LMS are Microsoft Virtual Academy, Wharton Online University, and Certiport.