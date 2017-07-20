3rd Geeks on a Beach international pitchfest deadline already on July 31

Tech startups from around the world are invited to join the 3rd Geeks on a Beach (GOAB) international pitchfest and submit their online applications on or before the contest deadline on July 31, 2017.

The startup competition focused on innovative tech ideas, which has become an annual fixture at the GOAB confab, will be giving out US$1,000 micro fund and a GOAB designer trophy to the winner.

The GOAB 2017 international pitchfest will be held on August 25, 2017 as part of this year’s GOAB international tech and startup conference that will be held for the first time in Palawan, Philippines.

“The GOAB pitchfest is open to all early stage tech startups with revenue and traction. Submit your applications and get the chance to pitch your product to potential investors on the GOAB stage,” said Tina Amper, TechTalks founder and GOAB lead organizer.

The pitchfest is open to all startups less than 3 years old and at the early stage with revenue for at least 6 months. However, only startups with a functional prototype or production-level products for demonstration are eligible to participate.

The announcement of the top 5 startups, which will be invited to pitch in person during the GOAB confab, will be on August 4. The winning teams must be able to attend in person in order to pitch at GOAB.

“While it’s true that pitching does not guarantee that your startup will get funded. The act of pitching in a public venue is a step forward in getting you publicity, support, and feedback from the community,” said Amper.

She said GOAB pitchfest is the best venue to build a relationship with the right mentor or investor who understands a startup’s niche or boost its chances to make it big by ensuring that their product meets rigorous public expectations.

GOAB conference ticket discounts will also apply to the first 20 teams who will apply for the pitchfest. They will receive the promo code when they complete your application. However, all startups are responsible for their own airfare and accommodation.

PLDT, Smart, Voyager, PayMaya, ePLDT, Smart DevNet, PLDT Enterprise, and PLDT Innolab are supporting GOAB as co-presenters while ASPACE Philippines is co-producer. GOAB is held in partnership with the City Government of Puerto Princesa and Palaweño ICT Association.

