KGOB Christmas Thanksgiving

The KITA UG ANG GOBERNADOR (KGOB) has been an effective avenue for information dissemination, transparency in government, and has provided a strong link between government and people thru responsible media.

In line with this, and in the Spirit of Christmas; we will have a simple Christmas Thanksgiving after the program on December 22, 2017 at Café Caloy, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia Heritage House, Tagbilaran City.

Recognizing your important role in this, we are inviting you and your media to join with us in this event.

The governor will be joining us for the program but will be attending another important function after. However, he will be with us at around 11:00 in the morning for lunch.

Anticipating you and your media’s presence.

Thank you so much for your continued support for KGOB and the programs of the Provincial Government and for a better Bohol.

Merriest Christmas and a more Fruitful New Year!

AUGUSTUS E. ESCOBIA

Effective Development Communication Office

