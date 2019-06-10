15 lady mayors, eight VMS To bring women issues up

Win some, lose some.

Boholano women lost two valuable and strategic key seats in local governance, sliding back from the 17 mayoralty seats they were able to win in 2016 to only 15 in the recent midterm national and local elections, data from the local Commission on Elections bare.

The 15, which comprise some 31.25% of the 48 local chief executive positions, is a shade lesser than the 35.41% that Boholano women have celebrated as these have assured them more strategic representation of their gender-based issues and concerns in governance in 2016.

The 15 lady mayors getting elected as local chief executives are Balilihan’s Maria Pureza V Chatto, Bien Unido’s Renee B. Borenaga, Catigbian’s Elizabeth E. Mandin, Duero’s Conrada C. Amparo, Dauis’ Marietta T. Sumaylo.

Guindulman’s Maria Fe A. Piezas, Inabanga’s Josephine Socorro C. Jumamoy, Panglao’sLeonila P. Montero, Pilar’sNecitas T. Cubrado, Sevilla’s Judith B. Dano, Sikatuna’sJustinianaEllorimo, Talibon’s Janette A. Garcia, Trinidad’s Judith D. Cajes and Valencia’s Maria Katrina L. Lim.

In 2016, women took 35.41% of the seats while sidling in 17 mayoralty seats of Bohol’s 48 towns and a city.

When Boholanos elected two less lady mayors in the recent elections, the picture is almost similar with the local legislative offices.

From 11 lady vice mayors who had the tactical advantage to push from the women agenda in the local legislation in 2016, the number is now down to 8, losing the three seats that could have been a strategic post with the environment for changes now slowly getting ushered.

These are Batuan’s Precious Joy D. Baguio, Buenavista’s Ma. Christine C. Torregosa, Candijay’sJesusa B. Mapute, Corella’s Asuncion B. Daquio, Dagohoy’s Ma. Shirley A. Amodia, Duero’s Gillian R. Achacoso, Lila’s Regina C. Salazar and Sagbayan’s Asuncion B. Ybañez.

Up to help them bring gender based issues and its development into the arean of local legislation are 91 elected lady town councilors and a good number of men councilors who consider gender equality as a key stepping stone to an integral development of communities.

In 2016, women vice mayors occupied 22.91% of the seats available, one which slid down to 16.67% in the recent elections.

While the women appeared to have lost significant seats in the local posts, a glimmer of hope shines in the provincial positions.

In 2016, women took two posts of the 10 seats of the SangguniangPanlalawigan with then Board Members Kristine Alexei B. Tutor and Jone Jade A. Bautista. This was later propped with Board Member Gloria B. Gementiza getting the PCL, which added to them a seat.

This past election, the women improved their representation in the more powerful Sanggunian with Board Member elect Lucille Y. Lagunay (Bohol I), Franz Gelaine C. Garcia and Vierna Mae B. Maglasang (Bohol 2) and Board Member elect Jone Jade Bautista (Bohol 3).

Biggest among Bohol women’s scored victory is for Congresswoman-elect Kristine Alexei Tutor, who snagged the seat for Bohol’s Third Congressional District Representative.

Tutor also holds the record as the first Congresswoman from Bohol District 3. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)