WORLD’S LARGEST HALAL EVENT TO SHOWCASE PH PRODUCTS

The Philippines, through the Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) and Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) – Kuala Lumpur, is set to take part at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2017 on 5-8 April in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After years of absence at MIHAS, the Philippines is back with 30 Philippine companies that will showcase Halal-certified products at the Philippine Pavilion. Joining the business delegation are companies from the food (27) and non-food (3) sectors.

Products to be showcased will vary from food and beverage, processed meats and snacks, to cosmetics and personal care. With its Philippine Export Industry development program, Philippines’ participation at the said trade show is the biggest to date.

“The Philippines takes this opportunity to introduce itself as a major supplier of Halal compliant products to the world. We are here to take part in the global Halal initiative and to bring about innovative products that will complement the global Halal ecosystem. The Philippines brings together the strong collaboration of Halal stakeholders in the Philippines with the deliberate approach under the recently passed Philippine Halal Export Promotion and Development Law (Republic Act 10817),” said DTI EMB Director Senen M. Perlada.

DTI-EMB confirmed the participation of San Miguel Purefoods Company, Inc., Mega Global, Century Pacific Food Inc., and Palmstore, among others.

The PTIC – Kuala Lumpur has also expressed confidence in the success of the Philippine’s participation, especially with the keen interest shown by businessmen in Malaysia to visit the Philippine Pavilion and meet the companies.

“We have gained recognition in the industry with businesses and business organizations, culinary schools, hotels, food manufacturers, and wholesalers alike, expressing excitement to see what the Philippines can offer in terms of Halal,” said PTIC Kuala Lumpur Commercial Attache Katrina Banzon.

Philippine Halal products to Malaysia is estimated to be around USD 86.7 Million in 2016, with a five year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.80%.

MIHAS is considered the world’s largest Halal event. It offers networking and business proposition for Halal exhibitors and buyers. According to its records, it welcomed over 22,000 trade visitors from more than 70 countries and generated record sales beyond RM1 Billion for 600 exhibitors.

MIHAS is hosted by Ministry International Trade and Industry, organized by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) in association with Halal Industry Development Corporation (HDC) and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

Philippines’ DTI EMB and PTIC-Kuala Lumpur invite everyone to visit the Philippine Pavilion at MIHAS 2017.

