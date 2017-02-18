VICTOR, CreaCon & Education Conference slated for March 2 & 3

This year the major Information and Communications Technology conference for the Visayas will be hosted in Bohol on March 2. This is brought to us by the Provincial Government of Bohol through the Bohol Investment Promotion Center (BIPC), City of Tagbilaran, DICT, NICP, and VICTOR.

The VICTOR (Visayas ICT Cluster Organisation) Conference brings together the leaders of industry, government the regional tech councils. This is something that should not be missed especially by the leaders and faculty of the educational institutions of Bohol, and local industry leaders.

Under normal circumstances attendees would be primarily from the Visayas, yet this year there are many coming from across the country, perhaps attracted by the natural beauty of our province.

The objective is for decision makers to share best practices and better prepare for the opportunities in the new tech-enabled economy. Attendees will get the latest about the exciting tech developments happening across the country.

A major aim is to bring benefits to Bohol, hence the conference will showcase the opportunities for industry to bring high value jobs here. Visiting experts will mentor to fill gaps such as talent availablity and development.

The following day, the CreaCon will be held, a conference for creatives. The exciting yet demanding digital creative fields of writing, art, animation, graphic design, entertainment and games will be presented and discussed by national experts. Whereas the prior VICTOR day will cater for the established leaders, this day will assist the up and coming players.

Leaders in Education: please register for March 2 VICTOR

Creative Professionals: please register for March 3 CreaCon

Contact Bohol Investment Promotion Center for tickets on 501-8063.