Unidentified Armed Men Clashes with Inabanga Police

BREAKING: (Updated April 11, 4:30PM) Firefight erupted in a Barangay Napo in Inabanga, Bohol on April 11, 2017 between unidentified armed men and local police. More than 10 armed men reportedly arrived the previous night on three pump boats. Various elements from the Philippine National Police and Philippine Army are currently dealing with the situation. The firefight started at about 5:00AM.

The armed men reportedly have concrete barricades and high powered rifles at Sitio Ilaya and Canlinte, Barangay Napo. They are reportedly also have the high ground in the encounter.

Superintendent George Vale, Head of Police Community Relations Office at the Bohol Police Provincial Office,

said he could not determine yet if the armed men were part of a group who planned to stage kidnappings in Central Visayas.

The area unfortunately has difficult terrain with poor communications signal, said SPO1 Ramata of the Inabanga Police. Ambulance and other emergency service are already positioned at the town main area. Reinforcements have proceeded to area. A helicopter was spotted at the area also.

“Law enforcement agencies have been on high alert including security units of Hotels & Resorts who are also closely coordinated wd police authorities,” said Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto said in a statement.

At 1:20PM, unverified reports of casualties, 10 from the armed men and 4 from the government were reported over the local radios. The identity of the armed men are still unknown.

The motorboats used by the armed men were reported to have double engines. Inabanga is facing Cebu.

Bohol Chronicle Manager Peter Dejaresco spoke live on the local radio DYRD-AM and said that Col. Natividad of the Philippine Army has confirmed 1 PNP and 3 Army casualties. Airstrike is being considered as an option but will depend on the assessment of the personnel on the ground.

The motorboats of the armed men were destroyed by the military to prevent them from escaping. The Philippine Army has already sealed all possible exits.

Mayor Roygie Jumamoy also spoke on DYRD-AM and mentioned that the armed men went directly to Barangay Napo via the river mouth. Barangay Napo is about 15 kilometers via the river from the open sea. The sides of the river are full of nipa palms which gave the armed men some cover when they penetrated the area.

Jumamoy said that graduation ceremonies of the schools have been suspended at this time.

Update April, 11, 2017 3:00PM, from DYRD-AM. The military has employed air strikes on the position of the armed men believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG). Six bombs have been dropped so far.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa confirmed the presence of suspected Abu Sayyaf group members in Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol.

Dela Rosa said the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have already launched a joint operation against the Abu Sayyaf members who are believed to have occupied some concrete houses in the location of the firefight.

“So far hindi pa cleared ang area, naipit ang mga kalaban sa concrete na bahay. Nag-occupy sila ng tatlong bahay,” he said.

Update April, 11, 2017 4:30PM, from DYRD-AM: A military cargo plane landed in Tagbilaran City at around 4:00PM with reinforcement troops. About three trucks of reinforcement soldiers are now on their way from the airport to the area of the firefight. The number of armed men are now estimated to be around 60.

During a live report from Willy Majestrado over DYRD-AM, gunshots, including that from machine guns, can be heard from the background.

This post will be updated as reports are gathered.