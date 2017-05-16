SM opens its first Go Lokal! store

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced the opening of another Go Lokal! store in partnership with the country’s largest mall chain, SM Group, on 17 May at SM Makati.

“This launching is another milestone for DTI’s initiatives to provide greater market access for our micro entrepreneurs that are part of Go Lokal!,” said DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez.

Last March, SM Group signed an agreement with DTI which allowed SM’s Kultura Filipino to operate and manage Go Lokal. It will display and sell world-class products sourced from micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) all over the Philippines which offer consumers, institutional buyers, and tourists, value for their money.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez together with SM Investments Corporation Vice-Chaiperson Teresita Sy-Coson will lead the ribbon cutting ceremonies which will be held at the ground level of SM Makati where a 3-day Go Lokal exhibit will also be up. Meanwhile, the Go Lokal permanent store located at the 2nd level concourse area near Kultura Filipino will be open to the public starting May 17.

“Most of our small businesses are unable to pay high rental fees in consumer-frequented areas. Through Go Lokal, DTI with its partners aim to provide support services by providing free-spaces for their products for a certain period of time,” explained Secretary Lopez.

DTI sees Go Lokal! as an opportunity for the country’s MSMEs to go mainstream and test the marketability of their products without incurring the high costs of operating a retail outlet.

SM Group, the largest chain mail in the country, vowed to help DTI in achieving its goal of helping small businesses by partnering with it. DTI and SM Group partnership aims to ensure a strong and nationwide presence of Go Lokal stores in prime locations for the convenience of the buying public.

At present, Go Lokal stores are operational in Enchanted Kingdom’s Pugad souvenir shop and at Robinson’s Ermita branch. DTI also signed partnership with Double Dragon’s CityMall.

Initiated by DTI, in collaboration with selected retail partners, Go Lokal! aims to be an excellent marketing avenue for MSME incubation, marketing, and branding. Go Lokal! carries everyday products made from indigenous materials but modern in design, world class in packaging, and are competitively-priced: from food, home décor, arts and crafts, health and wellness products, to fashion apparel and accessories.

Through Go Lokal, DTI advances inclusive growth by driving MSME development, generating jobs and promoting meaningful livelihood. It provides market access to hundreds of MSME’s, as well as contributes to the upliftment of communities and other vulnerable sectors of society by apportioning part of store sales to community-based projects including drug rehabilitation.