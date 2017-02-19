Shipyard to rise in B’vista

By JUNE S. BLANCO

RESIDENTS of Buenavista and nearby towns better learn welding now.

This after Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District) met with the top henchman of a company that plans to establish a shipyard in Buenavista town.

The company executive, Aumentado and Buenvavista Mayor Ronald Lowell “Sample” Tirol discussed possibilities and scouted around the district for the ideal location until the former settled for Buenavista.

Aumentado took the former’s decision as a good omen where employment opportunities for his constituents are concerned.

The shipyard, he said, is expected to attract other investors to the town.

This means job opportunities that will bring in money to increase the buying power or consumer spending of residents and visitors alike.

On top of skilled welders, the shipyard will also need workers for parallel industries and businesses like food prepararion for the workers.

Thus, he said, money circulation in the town, the district and the province will expectedly increase.

He vowed to continue looking for similar opportunities for his constituents so that their respective breadwinners need not go to bigger cities or even abroad for the proverbial greener pastures.

It is best, he observed, that families stay together.