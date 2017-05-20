Resilient micro industries to help people past crisis

TAGBILARAN CITY, May 19, (PIA)–For their resilience to global economic meltdowns, a former senior official at the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) sees helping micro small and medium enterprises important to galvanize world economies.

During the press conference after launching the Kapatid Mentor Me Program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Negosyo Centers (NC), Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE) and the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), former DTI undersecretary for regional operations Merly Cruz hinted that small capitalization allows them to easily recoup.

Big businesses have bigger capitalization and in an economic crisis, they lose big and somtimes could not recover. leading to closing shop.

Cruz, who came to Bohol in a new hat; PCE adviser in the development of MSME also came with PCE Central Visayas dean and Boholano Virgilio Espeleta brought along with them two more business mentors who spoke to over 350 Boholano entrepreneurs gathered for the launching of the Kapatid Mentor Me Program (KMMP), the first mentoring program to help MSMEs here.

Even mentors Rey Calooy founder and Chief Executive officer of the RNC Marketing and Henry PCE Tenedero agree with Cruz that a move to integrate support to MSMEs would be the best move the country would ever take with the opening of world markets and the integration of economies.

Cruz pointed out that 95% of the economy are MSMEs, while 99.2% of the MSMEs who provide 2 out of three new employments are basically small and micro industries.

These micro and small enterprises do not always survive, she said pointing out only about 50% of them surviving while the rest fall off and get lost.

To help these MSMEs get past the initial stages and scale up, the government brings in to Bohol the KMMP, which allows Boholano entrepreneurs the help of a pool of 26 to 28 mentors from industry clusters as yet, that could lend advise and technologies to help these young entrepreneurs stand sturdy, said PCE Visayas Virgilio Espeleta.

The PCE has provided the mentors in coordination with the local chambers of commerce and industry, in as much as the DTI which is the most strategic agency to convened the KMMP would have a difficult time tapping the mentors.

While DTI is good, there is something wanting in its system, admits former Usec Cruz.

Here, as the new views coming out from the private sector, the PCE sits in the most appropriate position to traffic the fusion of strengths, the former regional operations chief of DTI and now the MSME development guru explained.

Keeping the achievement in bringing the mentoring program to Bohol entrepreneurs, DTI Regional Director Asteria Caberte finds it her personal opportunity to usher in something revolutionary.

While the KMMP has already started two batches of mentoring courses in Cebu, the Bohol opening is another huge opportunity for local entrepreneurs to gain knowledge and skills to build sturdier investments, said Marisol Balistoy.

Many see the move as game changing trailblazing step in Bohol.

To Cruz however, Bohol’s trailblazing is nothing new, when she witnessed how Bohol has gone leaps and bounds in the recent years, starting with its environmental advocacy in sustainable ecotourism and development. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)