Rep. Aris: Plant more guso, produce guso-based foods

By JUNE S. BLANCO

GUSO crackers, anyone? How about some guso noodles?

Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado’s (Bohol, 2nd District) said many products from guso or the edible carrageenan-rich seaweeds abundant in the shallow waters of northern Bohol towns are waiting to be developed.

On top of supporting the planting itself as his constituents’ livelihood, the solon said he will also support those who will venture into processing the seaweeds harvest into crackers and noodles.

Aumentado vowed to bring the technology to his district.

He said the idea was well-received by his constituents when he first broached it to them.

On the “how” part, the solon said he will bring in the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) for more training on planting and securing the planting materials.

He will bring in the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to cover questions on the processing part, the actual cooking and packaging, and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for the marketing side.

He wants the new products to be marketed not only in Bohol but to other provinces and even outside of the country in light of the ASEAN economic integration.

The novel and exotic products, he said, will bolster Bohol’s position in the tourism map. He expressed confidence that soon, buyers from all over the world will be looking for the items on the shelves.

In effect, he explained, the convergence of BFAR, DOST and DTI in his first attempt at branding Bohol will up the province’s eco-tourism attractions.

When the project goes full blast, Aumentado said Bohol’s eco-tourism will sell not only for the tarsier, the Chocolate Hills and white sand beaches but because of the guso crackers and noodles as well.