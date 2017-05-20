RENEWED TIES, RENEWABLE ENERGY – Gov. Edgar M. Chatto, hosts a special dinner for the German Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency, Gordon Kricke, together with the German community in Bohol. With the Ambassador are WeGen Chairman/Founder Michael Saalfeld, WeGen CEO, Pres. and Co-Founder Julito “Sarge” Sarmiento, WeGen COO Cecilia Dalupan, WeGen CFO Lorenzo Tan, WeGen Laudato Si Managing Director Jun Cruz, WeGen Bohol Managing Director MGen (ret.) Carlos Holganza, and NGC VP for SPUG Ed Veloso.WeGen, formerly known as Merica Energy, is a transformative new business that takes advantage of rapidly advancing distributed and renewable energy developments, battery storage and software technologies for a range of applications – for homes and small businesses, to large industrial and commercial properties, and even entire islands. The company aims to make more sustainable energy solutions in the Asia Pacific Region. With the governor are First Lady and Balilihan Mayor Pureza Veloso Chatto, 1st Dist Cong. Rene R. Relampagos, SEEM Cluster Head Liza M. Quirog, and Board Members Benjie Arcamo and Jade Acapulco Bautista.

