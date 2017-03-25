Regional team picks TMC as outstanding ROTC  in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY, March 25, (PIA)–It used to be a spot dominated by the power Reserve Officers’ Training Course (ROTC) units in Bohol.

But in the last two years, a newbie has dominated the big boy’s world of army reserve officers training course and appears it is not going to give up the top spot now.

Bohol’s largest town owned college, Trinidad Municipal College ROTC claimed the top spot in the recently held Regional Annual Administrative and Tactical Inspection (RAATI) held for all ROTC units in Bohol.

Of all activated ROTC schools in Bohol, TMC-ROTC garnered a total of 927.95 points out of 1,000 possible points to stake its claim on the top spot as the best ROTC school in Bohol.

The score earned for TMC an Outstanding rating, according to the inspecting team led by Col Nestor Abando.

TMC out classed Bohol ROTC training school greats: Bohol Island State University (BISU), University of Bohol (UB), Bohol Institute of Technology International College (BIT-IC) and Holy Name University (HNU).

In the score sheet provided by the inspecting team, TMC ROTC score 1.95 points past ROTC Training school giant UB, which only managed 926 points to settle for the second spot.

Another superpower, BIT-IC scored 919 points to claim the third spot while BISU settled for the flourth place with its 914 total points.

HNU in Tagbilaran could only settle for the fifth place with 246 points.

TMC only joined the list of RAATI colleges in 2014-2015, school Administrator Atty Roberto Cajes revealed.

But by 2015-2016, its has settled in the top spot for Bohol and picked third in the RAATI for Central Visayas ROTC training schools. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)