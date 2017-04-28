PUBLIC CONSULTATION/HEARING ON THE GRANT OF BAGWIS AWARD AND RECOGNITION OF CONSUMER ORGANIZATIONS

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will conduct a public consultation/ hearing on the following:

Draft Department Administrative Order (DAO) on the “Implementing Guidelines on the grant of BAGWIS AWARD to business establishments that uphold consumers’ rights and interests and practice business ethics”;

Draft Department Administrative Order (DAO) on the “Guidelines on the Recognition of Consumer Organizations”,

The consultation / hearing scheduled for the Visayas (Regions 6, 7, 8 and 9) is on May 9, 2017 at the Bayfront Hotel, Kaoshiung Street, North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

All those interested in the said activity are encouraged by the DTI to attend. The draft DAOs can be downloaded at the DTI website, www.dti.gov.ph.

Written endorsement/ position/ comments may be submitted to the Consumer Protection and Advocacy Bureau (CPAB) c/o Assistant Director Lilian G. Salonga, Officer-in-charge, at the Trade and Industry Building, 361 Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue, 1200 Makati City or through email address[email protected] at any time before the date of hearing indicated.

For further queries and/or concerns, please coordinate with Ms. Anna Virgilia Rodriguez or Ms. Cerlina Josue at telephone number (+632) 7510384 locals 2223/ 2222.

For more information on the services of the DTI, log-on to http://www.dti.gov.ph