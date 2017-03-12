PROV’L GOV’T supports ‘Bold’ Women Power for Change

IT WAS IN the late 19th century when the International Council of Women (ICW), the first international women’s rights organization, was formed.

Now, more than a century later, women’s rights organizations are still going strong; and women all over the world have chosen the Month of March as International Women’s Month and March 8 as International Women’s Day (IWD).

In the Philippines, the designated month and day are the same as that of the IWD’s, given credence through Presidential Proclamation No. 227 series of 1998 and Republic Act 6949 series of 1990, respectively.

As per Joint Memorandum No. 2017 by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Department of Education (DepEd), this is to give recognition to the important role and contribution of women to Philippine society.

This year’s theme is “Be Bold for Change.”

To ensure a more meaningful and uniform observance of the 2017 Women’s Month here in Bohol, and in consonance with the Philippine Commission of Women and Women’s Month Celebration, Liza M. Quirog, Gender and Development (GAD) Focal Person and SEEM Cluster Head of the PGBh, informed all concerned that the PGBh, through Gov. Edgar M. Chatto, is strongly supporting the advocacy with the theme, “We Make Change Work for Women.”

The same memo enjoins all local chief executives to conduct simultaneous and synchronized activities mentioned therein.

These are the conduct of a Female-led Fun Run (Run for a Cause) last March 8 at 5:00 in the morning; immediately followed by a Zumbabae for All (Zumba).

A three-day rummage sale also began last March 8, coinciding with a Poster/Slogan Contest on the same day.

Come Wednesday, March 15, a City/Municipality Advocacy Campaign for Anti-Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) will be staged simultaneously in all local government units (LGUs) in Bohol.

Precisely a week later, that is, on March 22, all LGUs will again simultaneously conduct a Barangay Anti-Illegal Drug Campaign, together with the DepEd, PNP, and the Liga ng mga Barangay.

Both Gov. Chatto and Ms. Quirog are urging every woman to actively join in the activities to ensure and celebrate the independence and power of the female specie. (JLV/PGBh/EDCom)