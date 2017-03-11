Police adopt parameters for antidrug enforcement teams

TAGBILARAN CITY, March 9 (PIA)—They are back, and while there are stricter parameters for police participation in the government’s anti drug campaign, they come in with a new tenacity.

Now reinforced with the 64 newly graduated members of the Police and the military’s Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT), the Philippine National Police again rejoins the fray with a resolve: erase the vile left by rogue cops using the drug raids to mask their corruption.

PNP Central Visayas Chief PCSuperintendent Noli Taliño told media that when the police rejoin the anti-drug campaign, those involved would he a team of disciplined and police with a good track service record.

This as the police resume their tasks in the anti illegal drugs campaign with the return of Oplan Double Barrel Alpha Reloaded.

“Unlike then, not all the police in the force can now join the drive,” General Taliño bared during the recent turn-over of the P4.87 million modern police station in Cortes.

Even Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Mike Sueño admitted that when the government started the anti drugs drive, they just accepted those who volunteered, without going for a background investigation.

“That is where we allowed the bad elements to contaminate the program, Sueño candidly admitted during a forum with barangay chairmen in Bohol last month.

Determined not to fall into that same trap, the PNP organization firms up the national Drug Enforcement Unit, PCSupt Taliño, upon which his office also draws guidance from the DILG during operations.

The provinces also form their Provincial Drug Enforcement Team (DET), and so would the towns firm up their Municipal DETs, CSupt. Taliño explained further.

Those who constitute the DETs would be going past a rigorous personality check and background information to make sure they are fit and can be trusted, hinted the police chief for Central Visayas.

He said everyone would be placed under investigation, before getting admitted to run the government anti drug drive in their areas.

Even then, these DETS would still need to coordinate their operations with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The PDEA is the government agency primarily tasked to head the government anti drug campaign.

Drug operations, like then would need a barangay official, a priest, imam, pastor or any leader of a religious sect in the area, as witnesses.

And to get past that, in its efforts to internally cleanse its organization, the regional chief said they did random drug tests to its 8,000 officers and men in the region, including its non-uniformed personnel.

At the random drug tests, 9 tested positive and are now facing summary dismissal proceedings, he told the modest crowd gathered at the turn-over.

“If found to be truly guilty, I am sure they would be dismissed,” he sternly declared.

On their return to rejoin the drug war, he urged his men: Let’s restore the good support given to us, with a good service.”(rac/PIA-7/Bohol)