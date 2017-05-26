PH-RUSSIA BUSINESS FORUM IN MOSCOW.
by admin | May 26, 2017 | Malakanyang Updates, Photo Story |
PH-RUSSIA BUSINESS FORUM IN MOSCOW. Philippine (PH) trade officials and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (CCIRF) exchanged views on the ways to strengthen the PH-Russia trade and investment cooperation, in a business forum in Moscow on 25 May, as part of the PH’s official visit to Russia. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez (4th from L) led the PH delegation with Science & Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña (3rd from L), Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion (2nd from L) and other trade officials. Deputy Minister for Economic Development Alexander Tsybulskiy (center) and CCIRF President Sergey Katyrin (2nd from R) led the Russian delegation. CCIRF represents the interests of small, medium-size, and big enterprises in manufacturing, domestic and foreign trade, agriculture, the finance system, and the services sectors in Russia. Sec. Lopez shared with Russians the Dutertenomics framework for inclusive growth, as well as PH’s current growth story characterized by strong macro-economic fundamentals, strong investors’ confidence and good governance. PH delegation showcased various trade and investment opportunities available to Russian businessmen, as well as key industries, wherein PH has comparative advantage. The trade chief sought Russian businessmen’s involvement in the country’s infrastructure and public-private partnership (PPP) projects. He also reiterated relevance of adopting an inclusive growth model, integrating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the value chain of bigger companies.