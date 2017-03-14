PH boasts best of MSME products at ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meet

The Department of Trade and Industry through its Go Lokal! store project showcased outstanding Filipino products from 18 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM) Retreat and Related Meetings last March 8-10 in Pasay City, Manila.

“This is the first time we showcased Go Lokal! products through an exhibit. We hope to showcase more of these globally competitive products of our MSMEs from the regions in the succeeding ASEAN-related events. We see that this is the best time to feature our products to our ASEAN neighbors,” said DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez.

Products sourced from various MSMEs in the country include fashion accessories, bags, and home decors. DTI is expected to showcase more of the Go Lokal! products in the upcoming 30th ASEAN Summit in April and at the 31st ASEAN Summit in November.

Go Lokal! is a design-led concept store showcasing modern and indigenous quality products crafted, designed, and created by innovative Philippine micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It can be found in consumer-frequented locations as a mainstream distribution channel for world-class products while offering value for money to the Filipino consumer.

Go Lokal! is a public-private collaboration initiated by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) serving also as incubation, marketing, and branding platform for the best of Philippine MSME products including the next gen One Town One Product (OTOP) offerings.

“With Go Lokal, we would like to maximize the growing domestic consumer market. Through this, we are also helping our MSMEs in mainstreaming their products,” explained DTI Undersecretary for Industry Promotion Group Nora K. Terrado.

At present, the DTI’s Go Lokal! has signed memorandum of agreements (MOAs) with the country’s chain of malls such as Robinsons Department Store and DoubleDragon’s CityMall. For the growing tourism industry, it has also signed with Enchanted Kingdom through its Agila Theater’s Pugad Souvenir Shop. Go Lokal! is one of the many projects of DTI in providing market access to micro entrepreneurs across the country.

DTI wishes to partner with more private sector entities such as ports and top tourists destinations in the Philippines for the said project. The Go Lokal! Project is part of the One Town, One Project (OTOP) program of DTI.