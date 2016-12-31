PH and Singapore reaffirm economic partnership.

The Philippines, through President Rodrigo R. Duterte (center) and the Department of Trade and Industry’s Secretary

Ramon M. Lopez (3rd from right) reaffirm strong economic partnership with Singapore through increased collaboration in sectors such as food, engineering and architecture services, aircraft and MRO services, infrastructure, construction and public-private

partnership (PPP), shipbuilding, Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM), tourism, and startup sectors. With Singapore Business Federation (SBF) members during the recent presidential visit in December 2016, the two countries discussed

areas of collaboration in support of investment and entrepreneurship of Filipinos in Singapore and the continued efforts of forwarding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in the region. In 2015, total Philippine exports to Singapore amounted

to $3.6 billion making it as the 5th largest export market of the country. With heightened collaboration, Philippines eyes expanded exports to Singapore in the coming period.