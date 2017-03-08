PCSupt Taliño turns over P4.87 M Cortes station

CORTES, Bohol March 8 (PIA)–Central Visayas regional Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Noli Taliño led police and local government officials in the inauguration and turn-over of the P4.87 million three-storey Cortes Police Station, March 8.

Accompanied by Regional Deputy Director for Logistics PSupt. Pedrillo Villlamor Jr, Bohol Police Chief PSSupt Felipe Natividad, Police Regional Chief for engineering PSinspector Jason Gutierrez, regional and provincial office staff, PCSupt. Taliño openly beamed his appreciation for the Cortes local officials led by Mayor Lynn Ivenn Lim for the support.

“With the lot donation, the only PNP requirement for the setting up of the fund for the building, we have this to show,” the regional chief said, referring to the iconic blue and white police station building.

“This is part of the police transformation program which CPNP General Conrado Lomibao initiated and put in the funds so the PNP can have separate police stations,” Taliño explained.

He said the PNP minimum lot donation is 400 square meters, and the donation would not go to the PNP, it still belongs to the town.

“We just make sure that it is the PNP which uses the building,” he added.

Cortes Parish Priest Roderick Pizarras officiated the blessing which was also attended by local advisory council members and town constituents.

Although seemingly getting to be credited by the accomplishment, Cortes mayor Lim also insisted that the success also goes to the past leaders and the Sangguniang Bayan members led by Vice Mayor Leo Pabotoy.

He told the crowd that it was during the incumbency of then Mayor Leo Pabotoy when the lot donation happened in 1989.

Lim said he was still a councilor then.

When then police inspector Lamberto Hibaya resurrected the plan to build a station, and asked for a donation, all he did was ask the secretary of the council to dig the records, the mayor narrated.

Cortes donated the lot of which the National Government through the Philippine National Police and its Regional Office implemented the P4.87 million structure.

The building incorporates detention cells for male and female inmates, offices for Women and Children, Admin and Operations, Chief of Station, officers quarters, radio room, and an open space for conferences at the third floor.

Built according to the standards followed by the PNP for their buildings, the new structure, according to Mayor Lim, is the first public building built in Cortes during his term.

PCSupt Taliño also thanked the Mayor over local reports that the Cortes leadership intends to purchase furniture and fixtures to the new building which the government fully funded.

Cortes Officer in Charge SPO4 Josue Lungog along with PCSupt Taliño signed the acceptance documents even as Mayor Lim received the symbolic key to the infrastructure.

Upon receiving the key, Mayor Lim stressed his gratefulness to the PNP stressing the key role of the police in maintaining peace and order and in effecting progress in the town.

Taliño urges the police and the town folks to take care of the building as it might be long after a new building for the police could be built.

And to his men, General Taliño commanded: We will repay the town with a good service. (rac/PIA-7/Bohol)