Palasyo: Drug war, kontrolado pa gihapon ni Duterte

MANILA, January 9 (PIA)–Gihimakak sa Palasyo ang napatik nga artikulo sa “The Guardian” nga nag-ingon nga “out of control” na ang gilusad nga drug war sa administrasyong Duterte mao nga angay na kining mahunong.

Gitumbok ni Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Kalihim Martin Andanar nga “in full control” si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa gilusad nga kampanya batok sa ilegal nga droga.

Isip pagmatuod niini, giingong nahimong malamposon ang Pilipinas sa pagsumpo sa negosyo sa ilegal nga droga diin nikabat sa 1,017,869 ang gidaghanon sa mga drug personalities nga boluntaryong nitahan hangtud niadtong Enero 5 karong tuig base sa datos gikan sa Philippine ¬National Police (PNP).

Gipasabot usab ni Andanar nga ang resulta sa Disyembre 3-6 Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey diin nagpakita nga 9 sa 10 ka Pilipino nituo nga ang problema sa droga nikunhod sa ilang mga lugar sukad nilingkod sa pagka-Presidente si Duterte.

Sa maong survey, nigawas nga kadaghanan sa mga Pilipino nihatag og 77% nga excellent rating sa drug war ni Presidente Duterte.

“The Guardian’s call for economic sanctions by foreign countries on the Philippines is uncalled for. Threats of withdrawal of development aid and other forms of assistance are totally unfounded. The President remains undaunted as he will never compromise the dignity of the nation for foreign aid. There is an enormous drug problem in the Philippines and he is trying his best to keep the country from becoming a narco-state,” dugang pa sa Kalihim.

Naglaom si Andanar nga i-tratar sa ubang mga nasod ang Pilipinas isip usa ka “sovereign nation” nga adunay pagtahod. (ecb/PIA7-Bohol)