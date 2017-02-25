NGCP brown out sked
Octavio Briones NGCP Visayas Operations and Maintenance Division Head and staff presented to Provincial Administrator Alfonso Damalerio II meets the Bohol Comprehensive Maintenance Shutdown Schedule. NGCP are setting a one-hour power interruption starting February for the replacement of wooden poles to steel poles, crossarms and associated hardware. A one day power shutdown is tentatively set in June 17. Damalerio requested them to write a letter to governor on the schedules and towns/ areas affected for proper dissemination, particularly to the mayors and those affected. Also present is Betty Martinez, NGCP Visayas Information Officer and EDCOM Head Augustus Escobia.