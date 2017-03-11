New building marks start of new Cortes says Mayor Iven

CORTES, Bohol, March 7 (PIA)—With resolve, Cortes Mayor Lynn Iven Lim declared the new Cortes Police Station as the beginning of a new Cortes.

Lim, who assumed his first term on office as Cortes top executive inherited a town that has hardly changed its economic landscape.

In fact, if only to show how bad it is, wild vines are slowly retaking the abandoned town hall and ugly piles of rubbles from its crumbling centuries-old stone church are still evident in the town plaza.

The past earthquake in 2013 has pulled back all the town efforts and set its economic plans decades back.

Faced with the daunting task of rebuilding and restoring its earthquake damaged infrastructure, Cortes was lucky to have gotten funds from Bohol Earthquake Assistance funds.

BEA is a national government stimulus funds to help local governments jumpstart its rehabilitation programs.

For Cortes, a history of bad fiscal management has hampered the release of the funds, sources said.

This also incapacitated the newly elected local officials from implementing their rehabilitation funds.

Until a lot donation in 1989 has allowed the town to see the Philippine National Police erect its P4.87 million three-storey police station, which Police Regional Director PCSupt Noli Taliño turned over last week.

“This is the first public building built after the earthquake. This new building, let this be the new beginning, the start of the new Cortes,” Lim who has to do a crash course as chief executive said.

Barely eight months in his post as mayor, Lim has had a long stint as councilor and vice mayor.

This time, making sure that BEA which the town receives is freed so that it can be implemented, is the priority of the local leadership, a trusted aide of the mayor said.

At the turn-over ceremonies, Lim also informed everyone present that after a long wait, the P65million Cortes Waterworks Rehabilitation is set to be implemented within the week.

“The contract has been awarded and the contractor has visited the office to inform us that they would start mobilization next week,” Lim narrated.

The earthquake has damaged much of the Cortes Waterworks pipelines, including major reservoirs and has buried a major submersible pump to decommissioning.

The mayor believes that a restored municipal waterworks, coupled with a stable peace and order would jumpstart the economic progress of the town.

Moreover, the mayor, who is now forced to occupy a makeshift office with the municipal hall declared as unfit for occupation, announced the ongoing construction of the new town hall.

We have the town hall relocated to Malayo Norte, where the new regional hospital is to rise, the provincial government has 24 hectares of lot there and 12 hectares has been apportioned to the hospital.

We also got 6,000 square meters for the municipal hall where we got P31 million BEA funds, he shared.

“The construction in now ongoing, at about 40%, and we talked to the contractors who promised to finish it by the middle of 2017. We however believe it would be completed by the last quarter,” the mayor said.

With this, the Lim administration should have at least three major accomplishments to boost the town’s dream of getting ready for the impending crawl of the metropolis that would quickly engulf Cortes should the hospital start its operations. (rac/PIA-7/Bohol)