Negosyo Centers continue to assist MSMEs, create entrepreneurs  

The Department of Trade and Industry – Regional Operations Group (DTI-ROG) continues to serve micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and create entrepreneurs through its Negosyo Centers.

DTI – ROG Supervising Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said Negosyo Centers throughout the country will help MSMEs scale up their businesses through its services.

There have been 760,230 MSMEs assisted by these Negosyo Centers since its inception in 2014, Maglaya said. Likewise, these centers have also created 125,066 entrepreneurs.

“A total of 760,230 MSMEs assisted and 125,066 created entrepreneurs is quite a feat for us. Rest assured that we will continue increasing our Negosyo Centers in far-flung areas to create and serve more entrepreneurs, and provide employment to Filipinos,” she added.

As of March 28, 2017, the Department has already established 470 Negosyo Centers throughout the country.

“We are proud that we have established more Negosyo Centers more than what we have expected to establish. In 2016, we surpassed our target of 150 centers. Hopefully this year we can do the same to support the growth of MSMEs in the country,” Maglaya said, adding that Negosyo Centers help in achieving job generation and inclusive growth in support of the administration’s Trabaho at Negosyo agenda.

She added that for Business Name Registration alone, a total of 438,619 clients – 52,284 in 2015, 283,487 in 2016, and 134, 390 in just 3 months in 2017 – were assisted.

The Republic Act No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act aims to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), promote ease of doing business, facilitate access to grants and other forms of financial assistance, Shared Service Facilities (SSF) and other equipment, and other support for MSMEs through national government agencies (NGAs), ensure management guidance, assistance and improvement of the working conditions of MSMEs; and facilitate market access and linkaging services for entrepreneurs.