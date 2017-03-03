

NEGOSYO CENTER OPENS IN PARAÑAQUE. To encourage Filipinos to venture into business, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched the 10th Negosyo Center in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 452nd nationwide since its inception in 2014. In line with the Republic Act No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act, the DTI launched Negosyo Centers nationwide to help MSMEs in providing access to information, business name registration, access to finance, access to market and access to training. In photo are (center-right) DTI-Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya and (center-left) Parañaque City Mayor Edwin L. Olivarez.