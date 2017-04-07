Negosyo Center Bohol Conducts Pricing and Costing Seminar

The Bohol Investment Promotions Center and Negosyo Center Bohol jointly conducted a Pricing and Costing Seminar for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs last March 15, 2017 at Panda Tea Garden Suites, Tagbilaran City.

The activity is the first among the series of capability building initiatives of BIPC for its its Basic Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Transformation (B.E.S.T. Series. Thirty (30) MSMEs attended the said seminar and were very thankful for the opportunity given to them.

(for training/seminar schedules, please visit us at the Ground Floor, New Capitol Building, Marapao Street, Tagbilaran City)