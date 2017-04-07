NEGOSYO CENTER BOHOL CONDUCTS ORIENTATION ON SETTING UP A CAFÉ BUSINESS

March 17, 2017 – Negosyo Center Bohol, in partnership with the Bohol Investment Promotion Center conducted an Orientation on Setting Up a Café Business intended for entrepreneurs and public enterprises who want to venture into the coffee shop business.

The seminar is one of the many entrepreneurship ideas for Bohol that have big potential for growth. Coffee shops are considered as tourist destinations with their unique ambiance, added menu and homey atmosphere.

The orientation was held at the Atty. Juanito Cambangay Conference Room, PPDO, Tagbilaran City. Mr. Paolo Rigotti, known café business enthusiast and entrepreneur was the resource speaker.

Participants with Ms. Maria Fe Dominise, BIPC Head, Claire Apale, Negosyo Center Bohol Jr Business Counselor and Mr. Paolo Rigotti, Resource Person

