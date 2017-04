DTI Bohol and Negosyo Center Bohol conducted a Business and Consumer Education Seminar last March 30, 2017 at Bohol Investment Promotion Center. It is part of DTIs advocacy for business and consumer protection and is aimed at increasing public awareness about consumer rights and responsibilities and other trade and industry laws.

The seminar was held at the Mezzanine Floor of the Bohol Investment Promotion Center, Tagbilaran City.

Mr. Miguel Abuyabor of DTI Bohol was the resource person.