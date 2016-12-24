NBI implicates lawyers in its anti-drugs drive

CORTES, Bohol, December 24 (PIA)—About three to five active lawyers are implicated in illegal drugs, a key National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) official here said.

In a report that he delivered before the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting at the Governor’s Mansion Thursday, NBI Bohol executive Officer Atty. Arcelito Albao however did not name those he implied.

In its active support to President Rodrigo Duterte’s war against drugs, the NBI in Bohol in coordination with other law enforcement agencies has initiated its anti-drugs operations and has been contributing to the accomplishments of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

For months, members of the PPOC have been urging the police officers who builds up their suits against arrested drug personalities to make sure they have a tenable case to finally complement their efforts in finally making Bohol drug free.

For months too, PPOC members point out that the dismal accomplishments in convicting drug criminals may either be a problem with the police filing the case or that there is a flaw in the system that may include those in the prosecution system.

Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Bohol Chapter President Teodoro Lagang, in an interview said the NBI has already told him about the report and in fact has been taken as an item in their last IBP meeting.

He also added that the IBP in Bohol is coming out with a manifesto expressing their officials stand on the issue.

The statement would be off the press when the IBP meets again to tackle the issue even as Atty. Lagang expressed dismay at the accusation that lawyers are also embroiled into the drug business.

In the past, a lawyer was shot in the vicinity of the Hall of Justice, the lawyer was among those in the defense of drug offenders.

While it was not ascertained in the report that the lawyers implicated are users or are in the business actively in the defense of drug personalities or that it constitutes the violation the NBI saw, the IBP is not taking the issue sitting down, hints Atty. Lagang.

In the past, a lawyer has been pinpointed as a favorite defense lawyer for drug personalities, giving meat to the allegations that drug syndicates would just get their men by paying through the courts. (rac/PIA-7/Bohol)