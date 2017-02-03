Republic of the Philippines

Province of Bohol

MUNICIPALITY OF CALAPE

OFFICE OF THE INFORMATION OFFICER

Press Release

Nick P. Sendrijas

09353087663

Inspired by the holding of the Miss Universe Pageant in the Philippines, the Calape Executive Committee has decided to hold the Miss Calape 2017 this coming fiesta celebration of the municipality’s Patron, Saint Vincent Ferrer on May 10, 2017.

According to Mayor Nelson N. Yu, the beauty pageant is open to Calapeños even those living abroad as long as they have roots from Calape and are still Filipino citizens.

This year’s beauty contest chairperson is Engr. Nicefora Yu, the wife of Mayor Yu.

Mrs. Yu said Candidates must be between 16 and 24 years old, at least 5’2” in highest, single never been married and has not given birth.

The minimum educational attainment must be high second level, with good moral reputation as attested by the Punong Barangay.

Mrs. Yu also said it is necessary that a photocopy of the candidate’s birth certificate is also filed, consent of parents for those below 18 years old, parent/guardian waiver, and a whole body photograph in a dress.

The team of Rene Gatal of Tagbilaran City will manage the whole beauty contest which has a prize of P20,000 for the Miss Calape and consulation prizes for all participants who would qualify in the final selection.

The pageant organizes will provide the official shoes, swim suits, evening gowns and production number outfits for the candidates. To complete the pageants preparation, hair and make up services will be provided by the a team of artists.

She said all candidates must prepare a talent to be performed during the talent night and it shall be performed not more than five minutes.

The candidates sponsoring entities will provide for their candidate’s talent show requirements.

Mrs. Yu has also announced that the Committee will start accepting applications on Wednesday February 15, 2017 and the deadline will be on February 28, 2017.

Should the number of potential candidates exceeds 12, the applicants will undergo the screenings in March.

For interested parties, kindly call or see Ms. Tata Yu, at 09171102382.