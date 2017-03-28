M E D I A A D V I S O R Y

TO : ALL STATION MANAGERS/ REPORTERS

Radio Stations

ALL EDITORS/ WRITERS

News papers

RE : MEDIA FORUM / SITE VISIT TO BDJ

In line with good governance and transparency, a MEDIA FORUM and SITE VISIT will be conducted at the Bohol District Jail, Cabawan District, this city, on March 30, 2017, Thursday.

This is also an offshoot of a recent concern / query by media to BDJ as well as showcase the best practices, programs, projects of the Bohol District Jail.

The activity will start with a Forum and Interaction with Warden JCINSP Felilde Aroa Montejo, DDM at 10:00 in the morning. Site visit and tour of the facilities, projects, among others will follow then lunch at the cafeteria.

Transportation will depart at 9:15am at the governor’s mansion grounds to ferry to participants to Cabawan and back at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

We hope that with your presence, we can inform more on the programs of BDJ and support of the Provincial Government.

Thank you so much and let us work together in promoting a better Bohol.