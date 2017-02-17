Mastermind of the murder of Atty Mascarinas Identified

Bohol police operatives identified the alleged mastermind of the brutal killing of lady lawyer Atty Mia Manuelita Mascarinas-Green as Lloyd Lancer Gonzaga, owner of the Alona Embrace Hotel in Barangay Tawala, Panglao Bohol.

Policemen of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) monitored the hotel before the search warrant was implemented. However, the suspects and Gonzaga were able to evade the lawmen.

The team composed of the PIB, Tagbilaran police, Provincial Public Safety Battalion (PPSB) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) recovered two grenades, a .45 pistol, a .38 revolver and a two packs of shabu.

Gonzaga was previously arrested on October 13, 2016 for possession of illegal firearms and drugs. Also arrested with him was Romarico Benegian who was from Davao Del Norte but is residing in Panglao.

The city government of Tagbilaran is offering a reward of Php100,000 for the information that will help resolve the case. This was revealed by City Administrator Edi Borja who also said that Mayor Baba Yap will order the release of the funds to help solve the case quickly. There are also reports that the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Bohol Chapter will offer a Php500,000 reward money.

There are no official reports yet of the motive but various posts on social media are pointing to a heated argument in a recent court session between the victim Mascarinas-Green and Gonzaga. Mascarinas-Green is representing a client against Gonzaga in a property dispute.

File photo of Lloyd Lancer Gonzaga.