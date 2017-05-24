Martial Law Declared For Entire Mindanao Following Maute Attack in Marawi City

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law for the entire island of Mindanao as of 10PM on May 23, 2017 following terrorist attacks by the Maute group in Marawi City. The Maute group is an ISIS inspired terrorist group that have been trying to gain foothold in the country.

“He (Duterte) has full confidence in the AFP and PNP’s management of the situation,” said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella in the press conference held in Moscow. The president and some of his cabinet members are in Moscow, Russia for a state visit.

According to Secretary (DFA) Alan Peter Cayetano, the president does not take lightly the declaration of martial law because of the implications to certain industries like tourism.

“But the priority of the President is the safety, the lives and property of people of Mindanao. So he cannot sacrifice the lives of people for any amount of money or any economic reason,” said Cayetano.

AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano said that at least one police officer was killed and eight soldiers were wounded in the firefight.

“I’m appealing to the residents of Marawi City to stay home, drop on the ground if there are gunshots,” Mamintal Adiong Jr, the governor of the ​Lanao del Sur province told The Philippine Star newspaper. “They have to lock their doors and gates too.”

Duterte had said on several occasions that he was ready to declare martial law to finish the terrorism threat.