LtGen Lactao, PEACE

Gov. Edgar M. Chatto and SEEM Cluster Head Liza M. Quirog spearheaded the General Assembly and Livelihood Identification Workshop of the People’s Advocacy for Collaboration and Empowerment (PEACE), Incorporated-Bohol Chapter with special guests, CENTCOM Commamder LtGen Oscar T. Lactao of the AFP, and ASEC Dickson P. Hermoso of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, PEACE Inc. Bohol Pres. Wilfredo Quirog, Col. Arnulfo Matanguihan of the 302nd Brigade, DILG PD Loisella Lucino, PSWD Officer Mita Tecson and other PEACE advocates. Gen. Lactao said he is awed by the Provincial Leadership led by Gov. Chatto on its handling of left-leaning Boholanos and seconded the call of former NPA supporters for those who were led astray by false promises to return to the folds of the law.