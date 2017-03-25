Gov. Edgar M. Chatto and SEEM Cluster Head Liza M. Quirog spearheaded the General Assembly and Livelihood Identification Workshop of the People’s Advocacy for Collaboration and Empowerment (PEACE), Incorporated-Bohol Chapter with special guests, CENTCOM Commamder LtGen Oscar T. Lactao of the AFP, and ASEC Dickson P. Hermoso of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, PEACE Inc. Bohol Pres. Wilfredo Quirog, Col. Arnulfo Matanguihan of the 302nd Brigade, DILG PD Loisella Lucino, PSWD Officer Mita Tecson and other PEACE advocates. Gen. Lactao said he is awed by the Provincial Leadership led by Gov. Chatto on its handling of left-leaning Boholanos and seconded the call of former NPA supporters for those who were led astray by false promises to return to the folds of the law.
Archives
Categories
Recent news
- Regional team picks TMC as outstanding ROTC in Bohol
- Gov’t seizes hot lumber, boat, sues Surigaonons
- LtGen Lactao, PEACE
- DTI, SM’S KULTURA SIGN DEAL TO OPERATE GO LOKAL!
- DTI-BOHOL CELEBRATES WORLD CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY 2017
- CHINA’S VICE PREMIER WANG YANG AND DTI SEC. RAMON LOPEZ LAUNCHED SME CROSS BORDER BUSINESS MATCHING FORUM TO REINVIGORATE PHILIPPINE-CHINA COMMERCIAL TIES.
- PRRD meets Myanmar’s top leaders
- DTI, AWEN urge women to explore opportunities in science and tech
- ASEAN COMMITTEE ON INVESTMENTS PUSHES FOCUSED AND STRATEGIC ACTION AGENDA, SEEN TO INCREASE INTRA-ASEAN INVESTMENTS, STRENGTHEN LINKAGE AMONG ASEAN MSMES AND MNES
- DTI announces 2017 nationwide Kapatid Mentor ME schedule
- MAKE OR BREAK
- PH EXPORTS SURGE 22.5% IN JANUARY 2017
- DTI Holds “Updates on Product Standards and Trade Regulations Seminar”
- PH boasts best of MSME products at ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meet
- DTI holds World Consumer Rights Day consumer forum