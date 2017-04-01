Loboc Single Parents Train on Peanut Cookies Processing

The Department of Trade and Industry through the Negosyo Center – Loboc, recently conducted a training on Peanut Cookies Processing to single parents of the municipality last March 21 and 23, 2017. The training participants are members of the Loboc Association of Single Parents.

The two-day training was conducted in coordination with LGU-Loboc and the Technical Skills Development Authority (TESDA). The trainings was aimed at providing the association members with skills on peanut cookies processing, that could be a potential source of income for their families.

Ms. Ritchel Tabel, an NC II TESDA accredited trainer for Bread and Pastry Production was the resource person. The training was facilitated by Ms. Christine Tabanera, NC Loboc Business Counselor.