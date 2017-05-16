Job Hiring! BOHOLIC Tours Looking for Manager, Clerk and Driver

Attention! JOB HIRING for BOHOLIC TOURS – a tour agency based in Alona Main Road, Tawala, Panglao, Bohol
Is looking for the following personnel:
Manager
Office clerk
Driver
Qualifications:
For Manager:
1. Must be at least 25-35 years old
2. Graduate of any Managerial/Tourism Course
3. At least 2-3 years experience in working in
a tour agency
Pleasing personality
For Office Clerk:
1. At least 20 years old
2. Graduate of a related course is an advantage
3. Fresh graduates may apply
4. Pleasing personality
For Driver:
Must be at least 25-40 years old
Must have valid Professional Driver’s License
At least 1 year experience in driving for tourists
Able to understand and speak English
Pleasing personality
Interested? Please e-mail your curriculum vitae and application letter to:
[email protected]
Hurry! Deadline is on May 29,2017
**Please bring along an NBI Clearance once you are invited for interview. Good luck!
Come and be part of our team! ☺