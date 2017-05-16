Job Hiring! BOHOLIC Tours Looking for Manager, Clerk and Driver

Attention! JOB HIRING for BOHOLIC TOURS – a tour agency based in Alona Main Road, Tawala, Panglao, Bohol

Is looking for the following personnel:

Manager

Office clerk

Driver

Qualifications:

For Manager:

1. Must be at least 25-35 years old

2. Graduate of any Managerial/Tourism Course

3. At least 2-3 years experience in working in

a tour agency

Pleasing personality

For Office Clerk:

1. At least 20 years old

2. Graduate of a related course is an advantage

3. Fresh graduates may apply

4. Pleasing personality

For Driver:

Must be at least 25-40 years old

Must have valid Professional Driver’s License

At least 1 year experience in driving for tourists

Able to understand and speak English

Pleasing personality

Interested? Please e-mail your curriculum vitae and application letter to:

[email protected]

Hurry! Deadline is on May 29,2017

**Please bring along an NBI Clearance once you are invited for interview. Good luck!

Come and be part of our team! ☺