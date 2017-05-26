Japan business org to help PH SMEs

Officials of the Japan Management Association (JMA), a business support organization in Japan, recently met with Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) Executive Director Nestor Palabyab to express interest in helping small and medium enterprises in the food industry.

JMA is eyeing partnership with PTTC in training Philippine small and medium enterprises (SMEs) engaged in the processed food industry in further capturing the big market of Japan. Palabyab expressed interest on the training content proposed by JMA pertaining to technical food standards, food safety, packaging and labeling for the Japanese market.

PTTC currently assists the food industry to level up the competitiveness of food exporters in the international market through training programs that focus on conformance to international standards.

“Philippine trainers need to be updated with the trend,” Palabyab said considering the non-tariff requirements strictly imposed to exporters.

PTTC is an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) mandated to design and implement training programs on export marketing and management, entrepreneurial management, quality management and productivity, and trade exhibition management and participation.

