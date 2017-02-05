Inabanga, Buenavista ports up for development – Aris

By JUNE S. BLANCO

INABANGA and Buenavista towns in northern Bohol stand to have their ports improved this year.

This after Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District) inserted funds for the purpose in the 2017 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Aumentado said a new and bigger P50-million port will be built for Inabanga in barangay Uog. This will replace the existing one which is behind the public market in barangay Tungod.

The seawater off Uog is deeper. He said this augurs well for larger pump boats and motorized bancas. This will make regular the trips to Cebu and back. Many residents and store-owners buy provisions and stocks from Cebu rather than go on land trips to the capital Tagbilaran City.

The solon, however, vowed to secure additional funds for this port when he returns to Manila, as this is a new construction, not just an improvement.

On the other hand, also in the GAA is P40 million for the improvement of the Buenavista fishport.

Of the three congressional districts in Bohol, the 2nd District has the most islands and islets. This means islanders travel a lot by sea to buy from the mainland or from Cebu, their needs at home or in school, or to bring patients to hospitals.

Aumentado said the improved ports will also improve travelling conditions for the islanders and their cargoes.

Meanwhile, the medical team of the Faces of Tomorrow arrived yesterday morning for a week-long surgical mission to correct cleft lips and cleft palates as well as perform general dentistry.

Aumentado led the welcoming delegation at the Tagbilaran City Airport to meet the team headed by its director, Dr. Brian Rubinstein.

At 10:30 a.m. today, the team will start screening the shortlisted patients for operation on Feb. 6-7 for the first batch and Feb. 9-10 for the second batch. Feb. 8 will be for a break/rest day, to be capped with a dinner treat courtesy of the solon.

Feb. 11 is set for the recognition of the surgical team that will be departing from this city in the afternoon of Feb. 12.

The operations – the second surgical mission in Bohol by the Faces of Tomorrow, in cooperation with the Abounding with Love Foundation – will be performed at the Medical Mission Group Hospital and Health Services or the Bohol Cooperative Hospital in Dampas District, this city.