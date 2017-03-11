HNU gets free Smart wifi

TAGBILARAN CITY, March 7 (PIA)–The day after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Philippine national Broadband Plan to effect a faster and more reliable communications in the country, Holy Name University in Bohol also partners with Smart Telecommunications for a wireless fidelity (wifi) internet access for its students.

And for that, Smart Communications incorporated allocated 100 megabyte per second (mbps) internet bandwidth to the catholic university, giving students some 30 minutes free internet service daily.

Holy Name University President Fr. Francisco Estepa SVD, pointed out that the provision of SmartWifi in the campus is the third among HNU and Smart partnerships.

He told the modest crowd gathered at the covered shed beside the campus Bates Building that HNU also got Smart suite.

Smart Learning Suite is a facility that combines lesson delivery, assessment, student collaboration and game-based learning software via the Smart Notebook, Smart Lab, Smart Response and Smart Amps.

He also said HNU partnered with Smart on Smart Sports.

This time, Smart Communications incorporated again partnered with HNU on the SmartWifi in the campus.

“Our partnership with Smart has been very beneficial to the school, we do hope that we had mutual benefits with Smart,” Fr. Estepa said.

The partnership allows the HNU community to get 30 minutes free wifi access daily, also gets them free infrastructure in cables, access points, 100 MBPS of internet bandwidth, free facility operation and maintenance, while earning a co-branded set service identification (ssid) and leading page, courtesy of Smart.

For partnering with Smart, HNU also commits to shoulder costs of power used by the facility, provide adequate space for the infrastructure, allows the tapping of the facility to HNU emergency power supply, provides security to the facility and its components, as well as allowing the telecommunications company to advertise its services to students.

For students who want more access time, all they need to do is buy access cards from the school canteen to continue using the service after the free provisions, Smart said.

Signing the agreements were Wifi Team Smart Communications head Regina Pineda, and HNU President Fr. Estepa.

Also witnessing the ceremonies were Smart Area Development Manager Lailane Husain, Fr. Vicente Uy SVD and school professors, students and employees.

Other than HNU, Smart has also put up a fast and reliable wifi connection at the Tagbilaran City Airport, and had been asked to provide the same huge bandwidth at the Tagbilaran City Port, Tagbilaran City Hall, the nw Provincial Capitol and some identified public places. (rac/PIA-7/Bohol)