GOV SUSPENDS CLASSES, INSPECT FLOOD & LANDSLIDE AREAS…

Gov Edgar M. Chatto declared suspension of classes today, January 17, from kindergarten, elementary & high school in both public & private schools in consultation with PAGASA & DEPED.

This will ensure safety of school children with the rise of flood waters yesterday in many areas of the province.

Upon arrival from Davao City where Gov Chatto attended the ASEAN 2017 HOSTING LAUNCH, he immediately inspected areas in Tubigon, Catigbian (Baang), Balilihan ( Hanopol ) & Cortes (Rosario & Loreto) where landslides & floodwaters were reported.

Today, Gov Chatto proceeded to continue inspection of affected areas in Sikatuna, Loboc, Bilar, Carmen & Sagbayan.

Chatto gave instructions to PDRRMO Head Anthony Damalerio to immediately convene disaster relief teams of DSWD, PSWD & Red Cross.

The Governor likewise directed Provincial Agriculture Office Chief Larry Pamugas to immediately submit agriculture sector damage reports due to flooding.

Engineering teams were likewise dispatched to landslide affected areas.

Tarsier 117 has constantly released PAGASA weather updates to the disaster teams at the provincial, city, municipal and barangay levels.