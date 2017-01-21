GOV LAUDS PANGLAO BAY PREMIERE FLAGSHIP TEZ PROJECT

Gov. Edgar Chatto thanked the Alturas Group of Companies, Asia Pacific Projects, Incorporated and Tourism Infrastructure Economic Zone Authority (TIEZA) for starting with the right foot forward in the presentation of the Panglao Bay Premier Flagship Tourism Enterprise Zone Development Plan at South Palms Resort in Panglao on Wednesday.

This is what government expects from big time developers, the governor said.

“All investors should do this: present plans to the stakeholders so that all other players in government and private sectors can support and align prioritization of their own plans consistent with the investors’ directions,” he said.

The Alturas Group gathered local officials, national government agencies, non government organizations, civil society groups in a forum to present the draft plan for the flagship tourism enterprise zone in Panglao, which will be among 5 listed potential flagship tourism enterprise zones.

The priority area for the Panglao Bay Premier Flagship TEZ covers over 50 hectares in Panglao and is about 3 kilometers by road away from the New Bohol Airport.

The development envisions luxury hotels, hotel residences, spa and wellness centers, bed and breakfast places, a village market, shops, among others.

The project is expected to make Bohol a major tourism player than it already is and create additional jobs. The flagship TEZ is seen to create employment of up to 8,000 and generate economic activities for the local communities.

The governor also commended consultants for presenting a plan that was built on sustainable development, that is close to the heart of the Boholanos, making sure to integrate social, economic, and environment impacts into the master plan.

The establishment of flagship tourism zones is part of aim for Philippine tourism to be at par with global players.

The TIEZA program sought out sites with viable tourism potential, have them master planned, and develop them into sustainable tourism destinations, as per the Philippine National Tourism Development Plan, to improve marketing competitiveness of the Philippine tourism product.

The flagship TEZ breathes life to the Tourism Act of 2009 as it is the legal basis of the Panglao Bay Premier Flagship Tourism Enterprize Zone (TEZ) under the support and supervision of the Tourism Infrastructure & Enterprize Zone Authority (TIEZA).

Republic Act 9593 s. 2009 is the bible of Philippine Tourism principally authored by Gov. Chatto and Sen. Gordon in the House and Senate respectively. (Leah/EDCOM)